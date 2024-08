Chelsea skipper James suffers fresh injury setback

Chelsea skipper Reece James has suffered a fresh injury setback.

The England fullback has been hit by a potential hamstring strain.

The Athletic says James has complained about the injury to Chelsea medicos since returning from their US tour.

It's been described as a strain to the hamstring for the defender, with the injury now being assessed.

James will miss the start of the season due to suspension, however there was hope he would be injury-free for his return.