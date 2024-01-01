Chelsea signing Estevao shocks Bahia coach Cerni

Chelsea signing Estevao Willian is quickly building a reputation for himself in Brazil.

Estevao signed for Chelsea last month and will formally leave Palmeiras when he turns 18 next year.

The winger is already starring for Palmeiras at 17 and scored in victory over Bahia on the weekend.

Estevao was unplayable at times, with Bahia coach Rogerio Cerni voicing his frustration during the game.

“You can’t f*****g mark this guy!" exclaimed Cerni during his team's 2-0 defeat.

Estevao has now scored 11 goals this season in 32 appearances across all competitions, along with six assists.