Paul Vegas
Chelsea signing Estevao: I see myself playing like Messi
Chelsea signing Estevao Willian has likened himself to Lionel Messi.

Willian is leaving Palmeiras for Chelsea this month.

Speaking with AS, Estevao was asked about competing with Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or.

He said, "Yamal is a fantastic young player who has had an incredible season. I followed him closely in the Champions League and was really rooting for him and Raphinha.

"(Franco) Mastantuono is also showing great growth — I followed his games in South America and he has incredible potential."

On the prospect of battling it out with such talent for the Ballon d'Or, Estevao declared: "I sincerely hope so. We are all the same age, and it would be incredible and very interesting to be competing at that level."

Reflecting on his own playing style, Estevao said: "I see myself playing with a similar style to Messi — someone who loves football and values ​​family above all else." 

