Chelsea signing a replacement for Man City-bound Fernandez 'not looking likely'

Chelsea signing a replacement for Man City-bound midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly 'not looking likely.'

Fernandez, 25, finally looks set to join Man City after they agreed a joint British record fee of £125 million with Chelsea.

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It’s been widely reported that Xabi Alonso’s side will looking to sign a replacement in the last few hours of the transfer window and have been linked with Moanco’s Lamine Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, however, that is ‘not looking likely’ and Chelsea may end the summer window without a replacement for the Argentina international.

Cheslea currently have five first team options in the centre of the park; Moises Caicedo, versatile option and captain Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson.

It’s understood the club could reassess the situation in January.