Chelsea set to sign Brazilian wonderkid this week

Chelsea are said to be finalizing the signing of a Brazilian teenager this week.

The Premier League giants have been pushing to sign the best young talent in South America this window.

Per Globo in Brazil, Chelsea have an agreement with Gremio to sign Gabriel Merc.

The 16-year-old is barely a first team player, but has already impressed European scouts.

The attacking midfielder will cost £20.5 million and will sign a five-year contract with the Blues.

His deal will also have a club option to extend the contract by a further two years.