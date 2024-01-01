Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain

Chelsea set to sign Brazilian wonderkid this week

Chelsea set to sign Brazilian wonderkid this week
Chelsea set to sign Brazilian wonderkid this week
Chelsea set to sign Brazilian wonderkid this weekAction Plus
Chelsea are said to be finalizing the signing of a Brazilian teenager this week.

The Premier League giants have been pushing to sign the best young talent in South America this window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Globo in Brazil, Chelsea have an agreement with Gremio to sign Gabriel Merc.

The 16-year-old is barely a first team player, but has already impressed European scouts.

The attacking midfielder will cost £20.5 million and will sign a five-year contract with the Blues.

His deal will also have a club option to extend the contract by a further two years.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMercado GabrielChelseaGremioFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea table offer for Gremio youngster Mec
Chelsea showing major interest in Gremio wonderkid Gabriel Mec
Gallagher leaves Chelsea and agrees to join Atletico Madrid