Chelsea secure Curd, Idrissa to new contracts

Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Chelsea have secured two youngsters to new deals.

Blues striker Yahya Idrissa has signed a first pro deal.

Idrissa joined Chelsea from West Ham United at U12 level and has worked his way through the system to the U18 team. 

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ted Curd has also inked a new agreement.

The England U19 international has signed a new three-year contract. Curd spent time on-loan with Hampton & Richmond Borough earlier this season.

