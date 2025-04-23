Chelsea make transfer decision in race to sign homegrown Man United duo

Chelsea reportedly retain an interest in Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo with Man United in need of offloading homegrown players in the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea will once again make moves to sign Garnacho, 20, and Mainoo, 20, should they become available in the upcoming transfer window.

It’s understood Man United will need to sign homegrown players in the summer in order to adhere to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Homegrown players count as ‘pure profit’, meaning all of the money earned by selling them is not offset by any initial purchase cost.

Chelsea enquired about the availability of both players in January but were ultimately rebuffed by Ruben Amorim’s side.

Both clubs are expected to have busy transfer windows as they seek to once again challenge for the Premier League.