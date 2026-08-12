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Chelsea seal signing of Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria

Pep Chavarria has joined Chelsea
Pep Chavarria has joined ChelseaIRINA R HIPOLITO / SPAIN DPPI / DPPI VIA AFP

Chelsea have completed the signing of Rayo Vallecano left--back Pep Chavarria, who has signed a deal until 2031.

Chavarria arrives at Stamford Bridge to cover the departure of fellow Spaniard Marc Cucurella, who departed for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

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An agreement between Chelsea and Vallecano was reached for a figure close to 23 million euros (£19.6m), including add-ons, as the English side were not willing to pay the 50 million release clause set for the Catalan defender.

"For me, it’s a dream, as Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the world. It’s a great opportunity, but I’m ready and I’ll work hard to help the team achieve success," said Chavarria in his first comments as a Chelsea player.

"There are many people who have helped me get here and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me and everything I have achieved today has only been possible thanks to them."

The former Rayo player sees his hard work rewarded after a historic 2025/26 season, during which the Vallecanos reached the final of the Conference League.

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ChelseaPep ChavarriaRayo VallecanoPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

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