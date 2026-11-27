Chelsea have reportedly made the decision to fast track Burkina Faso wonderkid Mohamed Zongo's move to the Premier League club.

The 18-year-old was originally expected to join sister club Strasbourg but has impressed during his time on trial with Chelsea.

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Per the Evening Standard, Zongo signed a pre-contract agreement at Chelsea's Cobham training ground after turning 17 on Thursday.

English clubs are unable to formally register players from overseas before they turn 18, he is expected to join in January 2028.

Zongo is yet to play a minute of senior club football, but made his international debut aged just 16 last month, coming off the bench in a 7-0 friendly defeat by Argentina in Buenos Aires.