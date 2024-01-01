Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka: God helped me through tough past season

Chukwuemeka is hoping last season's injury woes are behind him.
"I pushed myself hard," he told the club's website. "I had multiple training camps to ensure I returned fit and strong. That I think showed against Wrexham. I still felt it a little toward the end of the game, but the work I'd done meant I was in shape to play the full 90."
Chukwuemeka also said, "Of course, it was frustrating.
"I had waited a long time for my chance and I had just got into the team. But things happen for a reason and I still took purpose from last season because there are positives you can take from a negative.
"Physically and mentally I developed – and I always looked to the future rather than focus on my present struggles. I kept on praying and I think my relationship with God is one of the reasons I stayed grounded and mentally strong.
"My family was also with me every step of the way to help me in the areas that I couldn't do by myself."