Chelsea management fully committed to James long-term

Chelsea management are refusing to write off captain Reece James.

The Blues captain is again sidelined due to a hamstring injury, with no timescale put on his playing return.

The Daily Mail says despite an injury-plagued 18 months, Chelsea remain happy to count on the fullback and are detemined to find a solution to his issues.

There is hope James can make a return for mid-January. The Blues remain confident and are committed in having James as their first-choice fullback in the future.

The defender has made 45 appearances for Chelsea and England since the start of the 2022-23 season.

