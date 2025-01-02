Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Chelsea make Jan sale call for Disasi

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea make Jan sale call for Disasi
Chelsea make Jan sale call for DisasiAction Plus
Chelsea are not in any rush to sell center half Axel Disasi, despite fan criticism.

The defender has not been the most adored among the Blues’ fanbase over the past two seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Disasi, a 26-year-old French international, has struggled at times for the Stamford Bridge side this term.

Per football.london, the club are still relying on the tall defender to fill in when there are injuries.

The likes of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are first choice centre halves in front of him in the pecking order.

Disasi may be more likely to leave in the summer, when the club will receive more substantial offers for him and can also secure a replacement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDisasi AxelChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea cut short loan of Stutter at Burton
Chelsea recall Slonina from Barnsley loan
Aston Villa join battle for PSG striker Kolo Muani