Chelsea make Jan sale call for Disasi

Chelsea are not in any rush to sell center half Axel Disasi, despite fan criticism.

The defender has not been the most adored among the Blues’ fanbase over the past two seasons.

Disasi, a 26-year-old French international, has struggled at times for the Stamford Bridge side this term.

Per football.london, the club are still relying on the tall defender to fill in when there are injuries.

The likes of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are first choice centre halves in front of him in the pecking order.

Disasi may be more likely to leave in the summer, when the club will receive more substantial offers for him and can also secure a replacement.