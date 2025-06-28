Chelsea legend Cole convinced by Delap potential

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole admits he's a fan of Liam Delap.

The recent signing from Ipswich is already amongst the goals for Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

Asked if Delap can shoot for England's 2026 World Cup squad, Cole - currently with the England U21 staff at the Euros, said: “I think they all have, I really do.

“Working with Liam on and off for about two years, at the start of the campaign we had him in the squad and he was influential in qualifying us.

“He’s a great lad, he’s enthusiastic, he wants to learn, he wants to get to the next level and he’s got all the tools to do it.”

Cole also told talkSPORT: “I think they need time to grow and don’t need to be judged so it will take time for him to develop and adapt to the way Chelsea want to play.

“Everyone wants these young players that go into new clubs to hit the ground running but I think we have to be realistic. The price tags also affect peoples’ perceptions but we have to understand that he’s still young.

“I think we have to hold back sometimes and understand that they are still kids.”