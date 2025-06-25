Delap delighted scoring in Chelsea triumph against ES Tunis

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea striker Liam Delap was delighted scoring in their Club World Cup win against ES Tunis.

The 3-0 win saw Chelsea reach the round of 16 where they will meet Benfica on Saturday.

Delap said: "We knew we had to win tonight to get through, and we’re pleased to get the job done. It’s a really happy feeling (to score) and hopefully it’s the first of many. I love playing football and to play for such a good team is a great feeling."

Delap's goal was created by Enzo Fernandez and he continued: "I spoke to Enzo and he told me that when he gets the ball that I should run, and it was a great pass, and luckily it went in."

On Benfica, Delap added: "We’ve just got to prepare over the next few days. Everyone will come out fighting, and hopefully we’ll progress."

