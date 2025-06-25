Delap on Chelsea's CWC campaign: I came to this club to play on big stages like this

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has opened up on his time at the club so far and how he joined the side to compete in big games.

Chelsea beat ES Tunis 3-0 in their Group D clash in the Club World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field which secured their place in the next round where they will face Benfica. The England U21 international was one of Chelsea‘s first summer signings in a £30M deal from Ipswich Town and many had believed he would struggle with the No.9 curse after making the move to West London.

Advertisement Advertisement

Delap had already grabbed an assist against Los Angeles FC last week but put his name on the scoresheet for the first time against ES Tunis which he says is a phenomenal feeling.

“It's an incredible feeling. I came here to get goals so to get the first one over and done with is a great feeling.

"It was a great pass from Enzo but luckily it went in. Yes, I think it it is a little bit of relief, not relief but an extra bit of confidence, when coming to a place like this you need confidence and belief.

"It's right up there (with my favourite goals) and it means a lot to me. Obviously, this tournament has helped me settle in because back at the training ground everyone disappears at 3pm but here - we are together all the time and it has helped me settle in.

"I know the manager really well so hopefully I can continue growing."

Although Chelsea finished behind Flamengo in Group D, the Blues are full of confidence heading into the Benfica clash and now with Delap scoring early on after making the move he may find the back of the net once again due to a boost in confidence.