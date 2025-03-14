Chelsea keeper Jorgensen: Victory over Copenhagen extra special

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen was happy with victory over FC Copenhagen.

The Dane was pleased to defeat his countrymen as Chelsea reached the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Jorgensen told Disney +: "A little special. I have some friends on the team and Denmark is my country, so it's a little special.

"It was a tough fight. Copenhagen is a really good team. It was a tough fight, but we went out and did what we had to do.

"They are doing well and they are making it difficult for us.

"They got a goal in the last minutes of the last match which made them believe it."

Chelsea won 1-0 last night in London to reach the quarters 3-1 on aggregate.

