Tribal Football
Most Read
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Liverpool boss Slot makes clear Zubimendi stand after Gravenberch change
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...

Chelsea hero Kalou announces playing comeback with SC Gagnoa

Chelsea hero Kalou announces playing comeback with SC Gagnoa
Chelsea hero Kalou announces playing comeback with SC GagnoaAction Plus
Chelsea Champions League and Premier League title winner Salomon Kalou is coming out of retirement to play in the Ivory Coast second division.

Kalou is set to pull on the boots for  SC Gagnoa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

New  SC Gagnoa owner Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss has convinced Kalou to end retirement and join the club as new player-director.

Kalou said: "I am going to get a player's licence, so that I can be part of coach Bernard Casoni's squad.

"And maybe if SC Gagnoa play against ASEC Mimosas or Africa Sports in the Ivorian Cup, I will take part in the game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKalou SalomonSporting GagnoaChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea attacker Vale: Bristol Rovers taught me incredibly valuable lessons
West Ham boss Lopetegui apologises to Guido - and fans
West Ham boss Lopetegui: We conceded soft Chelsea goals