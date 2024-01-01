Chelsea hero Kalou announces playing comeback with SC Gagnoa

Chelsea Champions League and Premier League title winner Salomon Kalou is coming out of retirement to play in the Ivory Coast second division.

Kalou is set to pull on the boots for SC Gagnoa.

New SC Gagnoa owner Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss has convinced Kalou to end retirement and join the club as new player-director.

Kalou said: "I am going to get a player's licence, so that I can be part of coach Bernard Casoni's squad.

"And maybe if SC Gagnoa play against ASEC Mimosas or Africa Sports in the Ivorian Cup, I will take part in the game."