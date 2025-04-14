Chelsea goalscorer Sancho: Ipswich point very disappointing

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho admitted mixed emotions after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich.

Sancho scored as he helped Chelsea come from 2-0 down to earn a home point.

"We were attacking so much with the momentum," said Sancho to the club's website. "At the corner, I just saw space on the edge of the box and Cole (Palmer) took a quick one to pass me the ball. I saw the goal open and thought 'why not?' and just shot, and I’m happy it went in the top corner.

"But it’s a bit disappointing because we dropped valuable points at home and we know each game ahead of us is going to be very tough.

"It’s probably one of my best goals, and it got us the point, but I would have preferred the three points even if that meant I didn’t score. But we have to move on and come back stronger.

"It’s very disappointing. We had so many chances to seal the game but unfortunately it was just one of those games where the keeper’s making spectacular saves. We had the most possession and a lot of chances to score.

"We knew going into the game that Ipswich are very good on the counter-attack and it’s unfortunate that we just let it slip and conceded two goals out of nothing really.

"The half-time team-talk was just to try and get back into the game and try to win. We came out sharp with the early goal in the second half and the momentum just kicked on.

"Obviously we were at home as well so having the fans behind us is key. We had so many chances, the keeper made some great saves and we were just unlucky on the day. It’s unfortunate, but we can’t be dropping points, especially at home."

The result leaves Chelsea sitting in sixth place on the Premier League table.

He added, "We really want that Champions League spot. It’s not over, we’ve still got six games to go. From now on every game is going to have to be a final, so we’re going to need everyone at 100 per cent.

"We have tough games ahead but if we stick together I’m sure we can get what we need from them."