Chelsea goalscorer Cucurella: No excuses for Legia Warsaw defeat

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella urged "unity" after their home defeat to Legia Warsaw.

Cucurella struck for the Blues, though Legia won 2-1 on the night. However, despite the reverse, Chelsea won this Europa Conference League quarterfinal 4-2 on aggregate.

"The most important thing is that we are in the semi-finals and we fight to play in the final, so that’s good, but for sure we want to win all the games," Cucurella told chelseafc.com.

"I think today is a bit similar to the last game (against Ipswich). We conceded two easy goals again, but we can not speak about this. We can’t use excuses. We are Chelsea and we want to win all the games.

"Now we work hard for the rest of the season to stay together and we know we have more games to play. We can still finish in the Champions League positions and then we can play in European competition. It’s not a good night for us but the most important thing is that we are into the semi-finals."

"We need to stay together"

He added: "In three days we play another game which is good because we want to get three points to play in the Champions League.

"We are in the most important moment of the season. We need to stay together, keep going, work hard and I think Sunday (against Fulham) is an important game so we need to fight for the three points."