Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen happy with Maresca "No1" declaration

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen admits he's happy to be now regarded as the club's outright No1.

Blues manager Enzo Maresca made the declaration last week and the Dane says he learned of the decision via a friend.

"I got it sent from a friend on WhatsApp," he told Viaplay. "I don't think much about it, I'm just trying to do my best to play this weekend."

He also said, "When I switched here, I knew I shouldn't start playing in the Premier League. It was fair to me, I understood it. Rob (Robert Sanchez) had been here longer than me.

"I've been happy about my four matches so far. I hope there will be many more."