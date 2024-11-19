Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be pleased with the availability he has for his side's next game against Leicester City as 5 players return to fitness.

After a weeklong international break many players have had the chance to rest and recover from injury setbacks that have kept them out of contention in recent weeks. Maresca will have a lot of decisions to make now he has what is basically a full squad ready to take on the Foxes.

Palmer and Colwill pulled out of England duty last week for Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland meaning they are both fit and ready for this weekend’s clash.

Jadon Sancho is also back in training and will be desperate to get some minutes after missing games against FC Noah and Arsenal. This is whilst the likes of Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia did not feature for their national sides and have had a week to get back to full fitness.

Captain Reece James has also been training with Chelsea over the international break after not being called up for England. All 5 players should be available for this weekend much to the delight of Maresca who looks to be a title contender this season.