Chelsea dig in heels over Badiashile interest

Chelsea face a fresh battle to keep hold of Benoit Badiashile.

The defender came close to leaving Chelsea over the summer.

And ahead of the January market, Badiashile is attracting interest from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs.

But a sale is also not an option for Chelsea.

In January 2023, Badiashile moved from AS Monaco to Stamford Bridge for around €38m.

 

