Chelsea dig in heels over Badiashile interest

Chelsea face a fresh battle to keep hold of Benoit Badiashile.

The defender came close to leaving Chelsea over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

And ahead of the January market, Badiashile is attracting interest from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs.

But a sale is also not an option for Chelsea.

In January 2023, Badiashile moved from AS Monaco to Stamford Bridge for around €38m.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play