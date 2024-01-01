Chelsea demand £60M for star forward this summer

Chelsea will demand £60M for Noni Madueke to leave the club this summer.

The Premier League side are not in the mood to sell the winger for a modest fee.

Madueke, who is not first choice, has enjoyed a good start to preseason so far.

Per The Athletic, Chelsea will let Madueke leave if they can double the money they paid for him in January 2023.

The 22-year-old is said to be in the plans of boss Enzo Maresca, reducing the chances of an exit.

Newcastle United are interested, but have to sell players before they can spend big money.