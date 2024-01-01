Chelsea defender Veiga on Servette defeat: We should be doing better

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga admits they should've done better last night at Servette.

Chelsea were beaten by Servette in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League playoff, but still reached the group phase on aggregate.

Veiga later told the club's website: "It was a weird game.

"It’s a difficult environment and we knew that before the game, but we're through and that’s the most important thing.

"We could’ve managed the game a bit better sometimes and calmed down a bit, but it’s football and that’s the beauty of the game.

"We could’ve done better at 1-0. We could’ve killed the game, but we didn’t and we had to go after it.

"We won overall, we did a good job and we move to the next game against Crystal Palace, and move to the next round of the Conference League."