Chelsea defender Humphreys set to join Burnley

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys is set to join Burnley.

BC Sport reports Humphreys is moving to Burnley on loan with an obligation to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

After passing his medical on Monday, the 21-year-old central defender is set to sign a five-year contract in Burnley.

Last season, Humphreys was loaned to Swansea City and made 26 appearances for the Championship club.

The defender isn't viewed as a future prospect at Chelsea.