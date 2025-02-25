Chelsea defender Cucurella opens up about family life outside of football

Marc Cucurella has admitted he watches the same classic movie twice a day, every single day with his family.

The Chelsea defender, who has become a key figure under Enzo Maresca, shared his unusual routine in an interview with TNT Sports.

Cucurella revealed that his all-time favorite film is Disney’s The Lion King, which he never gets tired of rewatching.

The ace stated recently: “(My favourite film?) The Lion King.

“I watch it maybe twice each day, so I want to choose this one.”