Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd
Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developments
Former coach slams Man United: A constant decline, a club in unrest
Mourinho benches Akcicek after Tottenham send scouts to watch him in hilarious move

Chelsea defender Colwill: Maresca light years ahead of everyone else

Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has declared Enzo Maresca the best manager he's worked with.

Colwill was speaking after Chelsea's Europa Conference League win at FC Copenhagen last night.

"I think Maresca, with the way he thinks about football, is light years ahead everyone else," he declared to BBC Sport.

"Of course I've been blessed with lots of different coaches who have been fantastic.

"He pushes me to understand football in a different way. That's why I'm very blessed to play football under him and learn as much as possible."

Chelsea currently sit in fifth place on the Premier League table.

