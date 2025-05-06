Chelsea defender Adarabioyo reveals paying small fortune for Haaland trading card

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo admits he's long been a huge fan of Manchester City stay Erling Haaland.

Adarabioyo has revealed he once paid a small fortune for Haaland's trading card.

The defender admits he's a passionate collector of football trading cards.

"It can get expensive," Adarabioyo said on the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand Presents. "Five grand (£5,000) up on one card. It was a (Topps) Erling Haaland gold card.

"I used to collect back in the day when I was young and it was obviously the sticker albums for World Cups and Euros. Everyone loves that, it's got that nostalgic feeling.

"And then again post covid I got into collecting again. Some of my friends told me to look into it so I looked and I just got that bug that you do with some things and I just really enjoyed collecting again."