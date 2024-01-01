Chelsea cut senior trio from squad list in match programme

Chelsea have cut their unwanted players from their squad list in today's match programme.

In today's programme for the clash with Manchester City, Chelsea have left Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, and Romelu Lukaku out of their squad list.

The Blues listed 31 players, but not the aforementioned trio.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made it clear he doesn't regarded any of the three as part of his season plans.

Gallagher remains wanted by Atletico Madrid, Napoli are keen on Lukaku and clubs across Europe are interested in Broja.