Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other

Chelsea cut senior trio from squad list in match programme

Chelsea cut senior trio from squad list in match programme
Chelsea cut senior trio from squad list in match programme
Chelsea cut senior trio from squad list in match programmeAction Plus
Chelsea have cut their unwanted players from their squad list in today's match programme.

In today's programme for the clash with Manchester City, Chelsea have left Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, and Romelu Lukaku out of their squad list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues listed 31 players, but not the aforementioned trio.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made it clear he doesn't regarded any of the three as part of his season plans.

Gallagher remains wanted by Atletico Madrid, Napoli are keen on Lukaku and clubs across Europe are interested in Broja.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBroja ArmandoGallagher ConorLukaku RomeluChelseaManchester CityAtl. MadridNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham quoted higher fee for Gallagher before Atletico Madrid move
Gallagher excluded from Chelsea training as he waits for transfer update
Napoli launch cash bid for Chelsea striker Lukaku