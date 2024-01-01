Chelsea co-sporting directors says youth development is very important at the club

Tribal Football
Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart refute suggestions they are happy to sell academy talent.

The Blues have made it a habit to cash in on products from their youth academy to fund first team purchases.

However, the duo claim that a big money offer for a youth player was rejected this past summer.

“We had a significant offer for one of our academy products this summer that we absolutely chose not to take,” Winstnaely told The Telegraph. 

“There’s a lot of misconception out there.

“We’ve had two debuts this year. There’s three or four more players in behind who we think we can push through this year as well that we’re keen to do. The manager’s on board with that, he’s aware of the players coming through. We give them opportunities when we can to make sure they’ve got that pathway.

“It’s not just about PSR, it’s contractual statuses, it’s circumstances. The two players you referenced, there were contractual problems that we walked into. It’s really important for us to bring through players.”

