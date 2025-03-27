Chelsea co-owners Boehly and Eghbali reach stadium agreement

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are in agreement over plans for Stamford Bridge.

While there's friction over transfer policy and the direction of the team, The Sun says Boehly and Clearlake Capital boss Eghbali have agreed on the future of Stamford Bridge.

The pair are in agreement to demolish the stadium and completely rebuild a new ground in it's place.

However, there is concern about where Chelsea would play while the stadium is being rebuilt.

Dan Silver, board member of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, said: “If Stamford Bridge is to be demolished, I hope it is done in a reasonable timeframe. The club needs to increase revenue.”

Stamford Bridge has been Chelsea's home since 1905.