Chelsea co-owner Boehly seeks funds to buyout Eghbali

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is prepared to buyout Clearlake Capital from the club.

It's emerged Boehly and Clearlake owner Behdad Eghbali have fallen out over the running of the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Telegraph says Boehly wants to avoid a boardroom war and aims to make an offer to buy Clearlake's shareholding.

The American is convinced he can raise £2.5bn to offer Eghbali to leave Chelsea.

Boehly has the backing of investors as he has drawn up plans for the next 50 years, which include a new stadium.

He also has told confidants he views the current ownership setup as "untenable".