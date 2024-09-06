Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS

Chelsea co-owner Boehly seeks funds to buyout Eghbali

Chelsea co-owner Boehly seeks funds to buyout Eghbali
Chelsea co-owner Boehly seeks funds to buyout Eghbali
Chelsea co-owner Boehly seeks funds to buyout EghbaliAction Plus
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is prepared to buyout Clearlake Capital from the club.

It's emerged Boehly and Clearlake owner Behdad Eghbali have fallen out over the running of the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Telegraph says Boehly wants to avoid a boardroom war and aims to make an offer to buy Clearlake's shareholding.

The American is convinced he can raise £2.5bn to offer Eghbali to leave Chelsea.

Boehly has the backing of investors as he has drawn up plans for the next 50 years, which include a new stadium.

He also has told confidants he views the current ownership setup as "untenable".

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Swede Antwi pens Chelsea contract
Arsenal hero Anderson: Sterling can help Arsenal bridge gap on Man City
Colwill full of praise for fit-again Chelsea teammate Fofana