Chelsea cleared to include hotel sales in their PSR

Premier League giants Chelsea are allowed to claim income from sold hotels in their PSR.

The Blues profited from the sale of two hotels to a sister company to ensure they did not fall foul of Premier League financial rules.

Despite the curious nature of the transactions, they have been cleared by the Premier League.

Per the BBC, the sales have since been ratified by the Premier League as being fair market value.

Chelsea have maintained their confidence that they did not do anything wrong in this instance.

Whether such a loophole will remain in place for the future is not clear at the moment.