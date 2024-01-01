Chelsea clear Gallagher to return to Madrid

Tribal Football
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has received permission to head back to Madrid.

The homegrown talent is leaving Stamford Bridge after coming through their academy and into the first team.

Gallagher, who only has a year left on his contract, is signing permanently for Atletico Madrid.

The Blues are set to purchase Joao Felix from Atleti in return, per The Mail and other sources.

The Blues will get a lower fee than what they could have gotten from a Premier League club for Gallagher.

Aston Villa put in a higher offer, but Gallagher is said to have turned them down earlier this summer.

