Chelsea chief Stewart: Owners in weekly contact

Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly can always ask questions of their sporting directors.

The Blues have Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in those positions, assessing the squad and making transfer decisions.

The duo were also instrumental in the hiring of former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca as manager.

“We have regular weekly contact, where we’ll be updating them across all the topics,” Stewart told the Telegraph.

“And they might have specific questions, specific things and that can be game-related, result-related or general. We have regular communication with them.”

Despite a great start to the season, coach Maresca has asked for calm from fans.

“I really don’t think we can compete with City or Arsenal," the 44-year-old said over a week ago.

"I really don’t think that because we are not ready. The reason is that City has worked with the same manager for nine years and Arsenal for five years. If you want to compete for big things you need that time.

“After Arsenal beat PSG they asked Luis Enrique and he said the same thing that Arsenal have had the same manager for five years and them only a year and a half. Imagine us, only three months… so it’s a huge difference. So I am really convinced we cannot compete with those clubs."