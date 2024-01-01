Jorgensen hands Chelsea fresh injury headache

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen could be out of action for a brief period.

The 22-year-old shot stopper has once again suffered a setback as he seeks consistent game time.

He was substituted after suffering an injury in Denmark under-21s' game against Iceland.

Jorgensen signed for the Stamford Bridge club in a £20 million deal from Villarreal in July.

He has been in and out of the team so far, rotating with Robert Sanchez in goal.

When the Blues take on Liverpool on Sunday, Sanchez is almost certain to start.