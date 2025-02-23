Aston Villa boss Emery admits January arrivals made difference in defeat of Chelsea

Tribal Football
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says their January arrivals made the difference for victory over Chelsea.

Emery said, "This was the objective when we signed those players in the window - trying to improve our squad with the quality and skill these players have and how they can adapt with us quick.

"I think today and in the last matches as well, they are getting to the level we want. They have the experiences at the highest level. Be it Marcus (Rashford), Donyell (Malen) who played in the Champions League final and (Marco) Asensio. Lamare Bogarde was very good today and Andres Garcia also played 20 minute and was feeling very comfortable."

On Asensio, he added: "He is a number 10. He can get the tempo we need. He can get assists and also score goals as he did today. I need that."

