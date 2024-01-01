Tribal Football
Chelsea captain James: My one goal for the season

Chelsea captain James: My one goal for the season
Chelsea captain Reece James has one goal for the new season.

After last season's injury-plagued campaign, the fullback simply wants to stay fit. Though he also admits he needs to keep his discipline also.

"I have one goal: to stay on the pitch," said James.

"I'm someone who pushes the limits, and sometimes that has caused me problems, but it's something I'm trying to get better at.

"I don't want to make mistakes and put the team in danger. .

"I think I'm in a good place now. I've had a long season where I've sat out and now I've started a long pre-season because I'm suspended for four games, but I'm in a good place." 

