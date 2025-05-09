Chelsea captain James: I didn't realise I good Walsh was

Chelsea captain Reece James admits the players are excited to reach the Europa Conference League final.

Victory over Djurgarden sees Chelsea setup a showdown with Real Betis.

James told TNT: "We're happy. We're in a final again, but it was probably something we expected before the game and we expect to win the competition as well. Winning the trophy would be a massive achievement.

"I'm enjoying it. I've spent a lot of time off the pitch and this is probably the longest I've spent on the pitch in the last two or three seasons, so I'm happy to be playing regularly and helping the team where I can.

"We are definitely going in the right direction. We are one step away from qualifying for the Champions League for next season, it is a tough fight but I have no doubts. We got a good result against Liverpool and hopefully we can keep the momentum going and finish the season on a high note."

"I didn't realise how good Walsh was"

On the young team that was fielded last night for the 1-0 win against Djurgarden, James is enjoying being a senior influence.

He added, "It's great to help young players, they're amazing talents and I help them where I can."

On 16 year-old Reggie Walsh and his first start last night, James also said: "I've seen him in training, but training and games are different; this is the first time I've seen him play.

"I didn't realise how good he was."