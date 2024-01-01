Chelsea boss Maresca working with senior players this week: Let's see what we can do

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be working with several senior players during the international break.

After their draw with Nottingham Forest, Maresca confirmed he would be staying at Cobham to work with those players not called away with their national teams.

Fit-again Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Jadon Sancho have been left behind, along with Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile will also be spending the break in London.

Maresca said on Sunday: "We have seven or eight players with us, so we are going to be focusing on them and seeing what we can do with them."