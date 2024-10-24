Tribal Football
Most Read
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Man Utd reps meet with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi

Chelsea boss Maresca: When will Mudryk fulfil his potential...?

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Maresca: When will Mudryk fulfil his potential...?
Chelsea boss Maresca: When will Mudryk fulfil his potential...?Action Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained why Mykhailo Mudryk was not in the squad on Sunday against Liverpool.

The Italian was asked whether he had left out the Ukraine winger due to injuries or a tactical decision.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca stated to reporters this week: "No, that was a technical decision. He is here with us and is available for tomorrow."

Asked about Mudryk fulfilling his potential one day, Maresca added: "When? I don't know. The only thing I can say is we try to work with Misha every day and hopefully he gets better day by day with us. 

“It's more or less like Joao (Felix), he is doing well, the thing is there are also more players doing well.

"The important thing in this moment for him and for the rest, when they get the chance, they take it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMudryk MykhailoChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca: It's a shame about Acheampong
Potter backing Tuchel for England success: Really good appointment
Villa ace Duran wanted by several elite sides as his excellent form continues