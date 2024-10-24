Chelsea boss Maresca: It's a shame about Acheampong

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has clarified the situation surrounding an academy defender.

Media reports have emerged this week that Blues coaches cannot play Josh Acheampong in the senior or youth teams.

The young defender is refusing to sign a new contract, while his present terms run out in 18 months.

Asked about the situation, Maresca stated to reporters: "No. To be honest, I feel a bit of shame for Josh because I think this kind of games can be an opportunity for him.

"I had a chat with him, personally, about three weeks ago; about his situation and the chat we had was a very good chat, a positive chat but since that moment I haven't spoken to him again.

"As I said, it's a shame. I think Josh potentially can become a top player. He is still 18, so still very young, so many things can change for him, but he can potentially be very important thing for Chelsea.

"It's so important for the club that our intention is not to lose him. The first thing we need to do is to find a solution for his future. The most important thing at this stage is to get minutes, enjoy and to play football. For him, I don't know the people who are trying to solve the problem, if they are helping him or not. I really like Josh and I would really like to have him here with us but it is not possible."