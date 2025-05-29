Chelsea boss Maresca: What I told Isco...

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca sought out Isco at the final whistle after defeating Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final.

Isco was outstanding on the night, though finished on the losing side as Chelsea triumphed 4-1 in Wroclaw.

Maresca made a beeline for Isco at the final whistle and was asked what he said to the midfielder.

He told Movistar: "I told Isco at the end, that he has a quality that makes the difference."

Meamwhile, on the game, Maresca also stated: "I expected what the first half would be like, because on Sunday we played until the 100th minute for a huge objective like the Champions League.

"And Betis played on Friday with 48 hours difference with us, so I expected that at the beginning it would be difficult for us. But we adjusted at halftime and in the second half we were better."