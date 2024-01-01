Chelsea boss Maresca: We're happy with Sanchez

Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted with Robert Sanchez's performance in victory at Bournemouth.

Sanchez kept a clean sheet and denied Evanilson from the penalty spot in the 1-0 win.

Maresca later said: "I am very happy with him and it is not only this game.

"Since we have started, Robert is doing very well with us. He is doing well on the ball, in terms of when we need to build, and he is doing very well off the ball when he has to save.

"We are very happy with him."

