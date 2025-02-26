Chelsea boss Maresca: Victory over Southampton very important

Enzo Maresca admitted Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Southampton was crucial, calling it Chelsea’s response to ‘our worst moment of the season.’

Despite an early threat from the visitors, the Blues took control once Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring with a close-range header.

Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill extended the lead before halftime, sealing a dominant victory at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca said: “It was very important because we know from now on every game is important. We are happy to get three points, knowing that if we get three points then we will be up there (in the table) but if we don’t win then we will drop a little bit so it is about how we manage our emotions until the end.

“For sure, we were happy with the performance but we were happy at Villa because the performance was very good but we just didn’t win.

“But tonight we are very happy.”