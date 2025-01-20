Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Man Utd table bid for Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Chelsea boss Maresca rejects 'diver' accusations for his players

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca rejects 'diver' accusations for his players
Chelsea boss Maresca rejects 'diver' accusations for his playersAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has rejected claims his players have been play-acting in games.

Pedro Neto has been criticised for going down too easily in recent games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Maresca said: "No not at all. In my eyes, there was a red card against Bournemouth the other day. We're not going to change anything.

"We're not ashamed of that. There are some who should be ashamed of these things, but it's not us."

The Italian also stated Chelsea recently received an apology from the PGMOL judiciary.

"Two or three games ago, they did not whistle for penalties, and there we got an apology by mail stating that it should have been a penalty. But we don't need excuses," added Maresca.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Juventus ask for Chilwell in Chelsea talks over Veiga
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection
Chelsea boss Maresca lays out what he wants from wing trio