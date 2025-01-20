Chelsea boss Maresca rejects 'diver' accusations for his players

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has rejected claims his players have been play-acting in games.

Pedro Neto has been criticised for going down too easily in recent games.

But Maresca said: "No not at all. In my eyes, there was a red card against Bournemouth the other day. We're not going to change anything.

"We're not ashamed of that. There are some who should be ashamed of these things, but it's not us."

The Italian also stated Chelsea recently received an apology from the PGMOL judiciary.

"Two or three games ago, they did not whistle for penalties, and there we got an apology by mail stating that it should have been a penalty. But we don't need excuses," added Maresca.