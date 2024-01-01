Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with Sancho debut: He needs to enjoy himself

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted with Jadon Sancho's performance in victory at Bournemouth.

Sancho came off the bench for his debut and helped the visitors to a late 1-0 win.

Maresca later said, "It's very important. I have a feeling that Jadon is a guy that needs love.

"This is what I think when I spoke with him before he joined us. Also I know he has the desire to show the player he is, but for me, it is just to enjoy football.

"This is the reason why they play. They are happy and want to play football, they want to enjoy football and then because they are good, they are going to do good things."