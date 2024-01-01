Chelsea boss Maresca: Mudryk knows what is needed

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has given his thoughts on winger Mykhailo Muydrk.

The Ukraine winger was taken off during the team’s 6-2 drubbing of Wolves at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

While many of the team’s attackers were at their best, Mudryk cut an isolated and frustrated figure in the first half of the contest.

Maresca stated to reporters: "I spoke with Misha since we started the season, less than two months ago. Five, six times. I didn’t speak with Misha after Wolves. He is very intelligent and he can understand the reason why we changed.

"It was just to try to change something. Nothing more than that. I have been a player for 20 years.

“You know very well when the manager changes you, most of the time you know. It’s because probably you are not doing well. Misha is intelligent and he can understand."