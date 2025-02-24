Chelsea boss Maresca: I'm not worried about Cole at all

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists he has no concerns over the form of Cole Palmer.

As Chelsea's performance levels have dropped, Palmer has also struggled in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

But ahead of tomorrow's clash with Southampton, Maresca said: "No. I'm always concerned about general performance but I'm not concerned about Cole. Cole is a human being.

"The problem with Cole is probably we rely on Cole for everything and I've said since the start, we need to rely on the team. We are not worried about Cole at all.

"The other day (in defeat to Aston Villa), I think yes he had a great chance but overall the performance from Cole, every game we expect goals and assists from him, so it's difficult; he is a human being. His performances at the minute probably reflect the team's performances."

Maresca also had a word for Christopher Nkunku over his form.

He added, "We hope for him but also the rest. Christo didn't play a lot in the first six months but has now started the last three games. Hopefully from now on, he can help us with numbers."