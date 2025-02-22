Chelsea boss Maresca: Gusto a main player here

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists he's happy with the form of Malo Gusto.

The French fullback has battled for form as the team's results have nosedived.

But Maresca said on Friday: "I'm very happy with Malo, to be honest. I think he is doing well with us.

"In this moment, to judge players, it is probably as a consequence of the results also. Malo helped us a lot when we were in a good run.

"I think at some point of the season, we won seven, eight or nine games in a row and he was a fantastic part of that. In this moment, we can probably only judge Malo as a consequence of the results but Malo is a main player, an important player and he is doing well."